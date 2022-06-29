Soldier Performs the Oath of Enlistment at Chicago Sky Game

U.S. Army Reserve Major Jennifer M. Hergenroeder, an engineer officer assigned to the 416th Theater Engineer Command in Darien, IL, performs the oath of enlistment for Staff Sgt. Brittni E. Martinez, a transportation management coordinator, assigned to the 94th Training Division, 6th Battalion, 100th Regiment, during her indefinite reenlistment ceremony at a Chicago Sky game in Chicago, IL, June 29, 2022. Adams is currently on active-duty orders supporting the 416th TEC with the transition to the Integrated Personnel and Pay System – Army (IPPS-A). When IPPS-A is fully implemented, personnel will have the ability to view, track, and initiate HR transactions that result in the payment of entitlements. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Carlos J. Garcia)
