Soldier Performs the Oath of Enlistment at Chicago Sky Game

U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. 1st Class Lakeisha S. Adams, a transportation management coordinator, assigned to the 94th Training Division, 6th Battalion, 100th Regiment, reenlists indefinitely in the Army Reserve, during a Chicago Sky basketball game in Chicago, IL, June 29, 2022. The 94th Training Division-Force Sustainment resources and conducts specified MOS-Reclassification, Non-Commissioned Officer Education System, Officer Education System, and functional training, in direct support of stated United States Army Reserve Command and Training and Doctrine Command missions and objectives. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Carlos J. Garcia)

