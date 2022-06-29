Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldier Performs the Oath of Enlistment at Chicago Sky Game [Image 3 of 6]

    Soldier Performs the Oath of Enlistment at Chicago Sky Game

    CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Carlos J. Garcia 

    Army Reserve Careers Group

    U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. 1st Class Lakeisha S. Adams, a transportation management coordinator, assigned to the 94th Training Division, 6th Battalion, 100th Regiment, reenlists indefinitely in the Army Reserve, during a Chicago Sky basketball game in Chicago, IL, June 29, 2022. The 94th Training Division-Force Sustainment resources and conducts specified MOS-Reclassification, Non-Commissioned Officer Education System, Officer Education System, and functional training, in direct support of stated United States Army Reserve Command and Training and Doctrine Command missions and objectives. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Carlos J. Garcia)

    Date Taken: 06.29.2022
    Date Posted: 09.09.2022 21:14
    Photo ID: 7407967
    VIRIN: 220629-A-NN993-012
    Location: CHICAGO, IL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldier Performs the Oath of Enlistment at Chicago Sky Game [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Carlos J. Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Reenlistment
    Oath of enlistment
    Army Reserve Careers Group
    88th Readiness Division (88th RD)
    416th Theater Engineer Command (TEC)
    USARC (Reserve)

