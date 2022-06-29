Soldier Performs the Oath of Enlistment at Chicago Sky Game

U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. 1st Class Lakeisha S. Adams, a transportation management coordinator, assigned to the 94th Training Division, 6th Battalion, 100th Regiment, poses with Reggie Adams, husband and Royal Adams, daughter, before her indefinite reenlistment ceremony during a Chicago Sky basketball game in Chicago, IL, June 29, 2022. Soldiers, civilians, and families are paramount to the strength of the Army Reserve. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Carlos J. Garcia)

