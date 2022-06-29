Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldier Performs the Oath of Enlistment at Chicago Sky Game [Image 1 of 6]

    Soldier Performs the Oath of Enlistment at Chicago Sky Game

    CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Carlos J. Garcia 

    Army Reserve Careers Group

    U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. 1st Class Lakeisha S. Adams, a transportation management coordinator, assigned to the 94th Training Division, 6th Battalion, 100th Regiment, poses with Reggie Adams, husband and Royal Adams, daughter, before her indefinite reenlistment ceremony during a Chicago Sky basketball game in Chicago, IL, June 29, 2022. Soldiers, civilians, and families are paramount to the strength of the Army Reserve. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Carlos J. Garcia)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2022
    Date Posted: 09.09.2022 21:14
    Photo ID: 7407956
    VIRIN: 220629-A-NN993-719
    Resolution: 3650x2738
    Location: CHICAGO, IL, US 
    TAGS

    Reenlistment
    Oath of enlistment
    Army Reserve Careers Group
    88th Readiness Division (88th RD)
    416th Theater Engineer Command (TEC)
    USARC (Reserve)

