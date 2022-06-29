Soldier Performs the Oath of Enlistment at Chicago Sky Game

U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. 1st Class Lakeisha S. Adams, a transportation management coordinator, assigned to the 94th Training Division, 6th Battalion, 100th Regiment, poses with U.S. Army Reserve Major Khoran Lee, a public affairs officer assigned to the 416th Theater Engineer Command, in Darien, IL, after her reenlistment ceremony during a Chicago Sky basketball game in Chicago, IL, June 29, 2022. Lee helped coordinate Adams’s reenlistment ceremony with the Chicago Sky by cultivating internal and external meaningful community relationships with organizations outside the Army Reserve. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Carlos J. Garcia)

