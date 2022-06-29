Soldier Performs the Oath of Enlistment at Chicago Sky Game

U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. 1st Class Lakeisha S. Adams, a transportation management coordinator, assigned to the 94th Training Division, 6th Battalion, 100th Regiment, receives recognition for her military service and for reenlisting in the Army Reserve from a Chicago Sky representative, during a Chicago Sky basketball game in Chicago, IL, June 29, 2022. The Chicago Sky is proud to highlight the strength and success of women empowerment, representing the Army’s people-first approach to cultivating a culture of growth in each Soldier. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Carlos J. Garcia)

