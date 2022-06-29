U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. 1st Class Lakeisha S. Adams, a transportation management coordinator, assigned to the 94th Training Division, 6th Battalion, 100th Regiment, receives recognition for her military service and for reenlisting in the Army Reserve from Chicago Sky representatives, during a Chicago Sky basketball game in Chicago, IL, June 29, 2022. The Chicago Sky is proud to highlight the strength and success of women empowerment, representing the Army’s people-first approach to cultivating a culture of growth in each Soldier. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Carlos J. Garcia)

Date Taken: 06.29.2022
This work, Soldier Performs the Oath of Enlistment at Chicago Sky Game, by SSG Carlos J. Garcia