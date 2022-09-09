CPO selects participate in PRT

220909-N-GR655-0095 GROTON, Conn. (September 9, 2022) – Chief Petty Officer John Anderson, an electronics technician (navigation) assigned to Naval Submarine Support Facility New London, walks baby goat Millie across the track prior to a morning physical readiness test on board Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Conn., Sept. 9. The baby goat is a mascot for the Groton area chief petty officer selects. The Fiscal Year 2023 chief selects from all commands in the Groton area are participating in a Navy-wide six-week training period designed to increase confidence, trust, and teamwork. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten)

