220909-N-GR655-0095 GROTON, Conn. (September 9, 2022) – Chief Petty Officer John Anderson, an electronics technician (navigation) assigned to Naval Submarine Support Facility New London, walks baby goat Millie across the track prior to a morning physical readiness test on board Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Conn., Sept. 9. The baby goat is a mascot for the Groton area chief petty officer selects. The Fiscal Year 2023 chief selects from all commands in the Groton area are participating in a Navy-wide six-week training period designed to increase confidence, trust, and teamwork. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2022 11:03
|Photo ID:
|7406646
|VIRIN:
|220909-N-GR655-0095
|Resolution:
|3519x2592
|Size:
|6.67 MB
|Location:
|GROTON; NEW LONDON, CT, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CPO selects participate in PRT [Image 6 of 6], by CPO Joshua Karsten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
