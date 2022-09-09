220909-N-GR655-0122 GROTON, Conn. (September 9, 2022) – Chief Petty Officer (Select) Samuel German, center, a yeoman assigned to Performance Monitoring Team New London, participates in a physical readiness test on board Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Conn., Sept. 9. The Fiscal Year 2023 chief selects from all commands in the Groton area are participating in a Navy-wide six-week training period designed to increase confidence, trust, and teamwork. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.09.2022 Date Posted: 09.09.2022 11:03 Photo ID: 7406647 VIRIN: 220909-N-GR655-0122 Resolution: 4212x2998 Size: 8.94 MB Location: GROTON; NEW LONDON, CT, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CPO selects participate in PRT [Image 6 of 6], by CPO Joshua Karsten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.