220909-N-GR655-0122 GROTON, Conn. (September 9, 2022) – Chief Petty Officer (Select) Samuel German, center, a yeoman assigned to Performance Monitoring Team New London, participates in a physical readiness test on board Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Conn., Sept. 9. The Fiscal Year 2023 chief selects from all commands in the Groton area are participating in a Navy-wide six-week training period designed to increase confidence, trust, and teamwork. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2022 11:03
|Photo ID:
|7406647
|VIRIN:
|220909-N-GR655-0122
|Resolution:
|4212x2998
|Size:
|8.94 MB
|Location:
|GROTON; NEW LONDON, CT, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CPO selects participate in PRT [Image 6 of 6], by CPO Joshua Karsten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT