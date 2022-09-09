Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CPO selects participate in PRT [Image 1 of 6]

    CPO selects participate in PRT

    GROTON; NEW LONDON; CHIEFS, CT, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten  

    Submarine Readiness Squadron (SRS) 32

    220909-N-GR655-0063 GROTON, Conn. (September 9, 2022) – Senior Chief Petty Officer Simon Makuchowski, left, a hospital corpsman attached to Submarine Readiness Squadron 32, motivates chief petty officer selects during the plank portion of a physical readiness test on board Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Conn., Sept. 9. The Fiscal Year 2023 chief selects from all commands in the Groton area are participating in a Navy-wide six-week training period designed to increase confidence, trust, and teamwork. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten)

    This work, CPO selects participate in PRT [Image 6 of 6], by CPO Joshua Karsten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

