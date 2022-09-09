CPO selects participate in PRT

220909-N-GR655-0182 GROTON, Conn. (September 9, 2022) – Chief Petty Officer Greg Cuchens, left, a Navy diver assigned to Naval Submarine School, motivates Chief Petty Officer (Select) Jessica Barnes, an information systems technician also assigned to Naval Submarine School, during a physical readiness test on board Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Conn., Sept. 9. The Fiscal Year 2023 chief selects from all commands in the Groton area are participating in a Navy-wide six-week training period designed to increase confidence, trust, and teamwork. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten)

