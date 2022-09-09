CPO selects participate in PRT

220909-N-GR655-0063 GROTON, Conn. (September 9, 2022) – Senior Chief Petty Officer Simon Makuchowski, a hospital corpsman attached to Submarine Readiness Squadron 32, motivates chief petty officer selects during a physical readiness test on board Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Conn., Sept. 9. The Fiscal Year 2023 chief selects from all commands in the Groton area are participating in a Navy-wide six-week training period designed to increase confidence, trust, and teamwork. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten)

