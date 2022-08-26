Team Osan is skilled in spills

Senior Airman Troy Daniel, 51st Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuel systems journeyman, lays down chemical absorbent material to contain simulated hydrazine fuel during a training at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 26, 2022. The goal of the training was to familiarize Airmen with their roles and responsibilities during the response while also strengthening communication and relationships between agencies across Osan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)

