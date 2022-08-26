Senior Airman Troy Daniel, 51st Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuel systems journeyman, lays down chemical absorbent material to contain simulated hydrazine fuel during a training at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 26, 2022. The goal of the training was to familiarize Airmen with their roles and responsibilities during the response while also strengthening communication and relationships between agencies across Osan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2022 22:55
|Photo ID:
|7406043
|VIRIN:
|220826-F-WE075-1209
|Resolution:
|6250x4171
|Size:
|4.4 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Team Osan is skilled in spills [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Megan Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
