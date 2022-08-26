Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Osan is skilled in spills [Image 6 of 7]

    Team Osan is skilled in spills

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.26.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Senior Airman Troy Daniel, 51st Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuel systems journeyman, lays down chemical absorbent material to contain simulated hydrazine fuel during a training at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 26, 2022. The goal of the training was to familiarize Airmen with their roles and responsibilities during the response while also strengthening communication and relationships between agencies across Osan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2022
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Osan is skilled in spills [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Megan Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fuels
    Hydrazine
    51st FW
    51st Maintenance Squadron
    Aircraft Fuels Systems

