Tech. Sgt. Angel Flores, 36th Fighter Generation Squadron propulsion section chief, listens to Senior Airman Jacob Jenkins, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, during a hydrazine response training at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 26, 2022. The training consisted of 12 base agencies working together to simulate a real-life response to a hydrazine fuel spill. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2022 22:55
|Photo ID:
|7406039
|VIRIN:
|220826-F-WE075-1042
|Resolution:
|4687x3128
|Size:
|1.72 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Team Osan is skilled in spills [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Megan Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT