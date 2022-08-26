Team Osan is skilled in spills

Tech. Sgt. Angel Flores, 36th Fighter Generation Squadron propulsion section chief, listens to Senior Airman Jacob Jenkins, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, during a hydrazine response training at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 26, 2022. The training consisted of 12 base agencies working together to simulate a real-life response to a hydrazine fuel spill. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)

