    Team Osan is skilled in spills [Image 2 of 7]

    Team Osan is skilled in spills

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.26.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Tech. Sgt. Angel Flores, 36th Fighter Generation Squadron propulsion section chief, listens to Senior Airman Jacob Jenkins, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, during a hydrazine response training at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 26, 2022. The training consisted of 12 base agencies working together to simulate a real-life response to a hydrazine fuel spill. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2022
    Date Posted: 09.08.2022 22:55
    Photo ID: 7406039
    VIRIN: 220826-F-WE075-1042
    Resolution: 4687x3128
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Osan is skilled in spills [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Megan Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fuels
    Hydrazine
    51st FW
    51st Maintenance Squadron
    Aircraft Fuels Systems

