Team Osan is skilled in spills

Senior Airman Dontarious Baker and Senior Airman Troy Daniel, 51st Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuel systems journeymen, grab material to absorb a simulated hydrazine fuel spill during a training at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 26, 2022. During the response, Airmen wore protective gear to safeguard themselves from potentially hazardous chemicals in the fuel, as they would in a real-world situation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)

