Senior Airman Christian Byrd, 51st Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuel systems journeyman, and Airman Basic Marceleno Misael, 51st MXS aircraft fuel systems apprentice, begin response procedures for a hydrazine fuel spill during a training at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 26, 2022. The goal of the training was to familiarize Airmen with their roles and responsibilities during a response to a fuel spill while also strengthening communication and relationships between agencies across Osan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2022 22:55
|Photo ID:
|7406040
|VIRIN:
|220826-F-WE075-1143
|Resolution:
|6387x4263
|Size:
|2.06 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Team Osan is skilled in spills [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Megan Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
