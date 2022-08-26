Team Osan is skilled in spills

Senior Airman Christian Byrd, 51st Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuel systems journeyman, and Airman Basic Marceleno Misael, 51st MXS aircraft fuel systems apprentice, begin response procedures for a hydrazine fuel spill during a training at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 26, 2022. The goal of the training was to familiarize Airmen with their roles and responsibilities during a response to a fuel spill while also strengthening communication and relationships between agencies across Osan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)

