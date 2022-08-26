Senior Airman Christian Byrd, 51st Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuel systems journeyman, gets his protective gear decontaminated during a hydrazine response training at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 26, 2022. Hydrazine fuel is used during emergencies in the F-16 Fighting Falcon when there is a loss in engine power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2022 Date Posted: 09.08.2022 22:55 Photo ID: 7406041 VIRIN: 220826-F-WE075-1166 Resolution: 5577x3722 Size: 1.77 MB Location: KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Osan is skilled in spills [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Megan Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.