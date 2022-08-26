Senior Airman Christian Byrd, 51st Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuel systems journeyman, removes screws from an F-16 Fighting Falcon panel during a hydrazine response training at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 26, 2022. Over 35 Airmen qualified for this training after seeing firsthand what steps they should take while responding to a real-world emergency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2022 22:55
|Photo ID:
|7406038
|VIRIN:
|220826-F-WE075-1112
|Resolution:
|5771x3852
|Size:
|2.44 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Team Osan is skilled in spills [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Megan Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
