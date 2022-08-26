Senior Airman Christian Byrd, 51st Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuel systems journeyman, removes screws from an F-16 Fighting Falcon panel during a hydrazine response training at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 26, 2022. Over 35 Airmen qualified for this training after seeing firsthand what steps they should take while responding to a real-world emergency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2022 Date Posted: 09.08.2022 22:55 Photo ID: 7406038 VIRIN: 220826-F-WE075-1112 Resolution: 5771x3852 Size: 2.44 MB Location: KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Osan is skilled in spills [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Megan Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.