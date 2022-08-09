HEART 22 Orthopedic Team Conduct Life Changing Operations For Local Guatemalan Citizens

A local Guatemalan orthopedic surgeon assigned to Hospital Regional de Occidente in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala, performs surgery on a patient during Health Engagements Assistance Response Team 2022, (HEART 22), on August 30, 2022. HEART 22 is a Joint Task Force-Bravo led mission that provides needed medical services to the people of Honduras and Guatemala. During HEART 22, the U.S. military and partner nation medical professionals operated side-by-side in three specialties: Ophthalmology (general and cornea transplant surgeries), Orthopedic (general and trauma surgeries) and Dental (restorative dental surgeries). (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Biven / Defense Media Activity)

