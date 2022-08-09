HEART 22 Orthopedic Team Conduct Life Changing Operations For Local Guatemalan Citizens

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jacob Riis, an orthopedic surgeon assigned to 355th Medical Group at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Tuscan, AZ, deployed in support of Health Engagements Assistance Response Team 2022, (HEART 22), inspects a sample taken from a patient following a surgery at Hospital Regional de Occidente in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala on August 30, 2022. During HEART 22, the U.S. military and partner nation medical professionals operated side-by-side in three specialties: Ophthalmology (general and cornea transplant surgeries), Orthopedic (general and trauma surgeries) and Dental (restorative dental surgeries). (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Biven / Defense Media Activity)

