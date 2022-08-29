U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jacob Riis, an orthopedic surgeon assigned to 355th Medical Group at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Tuscan, AZ, deployed in support of Health Engagements Assistance Response Team 2022, (HEART 22), inspects a sample taken from a patient following a surgery at Hospital Regional de Occidente in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala on August 30, 2022. During HEART 22, the U.S. military and partner nation medical professionals operated side-by-side in three specialties: Ophthalmology (general and cornea transplant surgeries), Orthopedic (general and trauma surgeries) and Dental (restorative dental surgeries). (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Biven / Defense Media Activity)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2022 20:19
|Photo ID:
|7405959
|VIRIN:
|220829-A-ED017-006
|Resolution:
|4373x2913
|Size:
|6.46 MB
|Location:
|GT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, HEART 22 Orthopedic Team Conduct Life Changing Operations For Local Guatemalan Citizens [Image 22 of 22], by SSG Dustin Biven, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
