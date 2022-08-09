HEART 22 Orthopedic Team Conduct Life Changing Operations For Local Guatemalan Citizens

Senior Airman Claire Hagen, an Orthopedic Specialty Technician assigned to 103rd Medical Group, Connecticut Air National Guard, CT, watches the orthopedic surgeons perform surgery during an operation being conducted in support of Health Engagements Assistance Response Team 2022, (HEART 22,) at Hospital Regional de Occidente in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala on August 30, 2022. During HEART 22, the U.S. military and partner nation medical professionals operated side-by-side in three specialties: Ophthalmology (general and cornea transplant surgeries), Orthopedic (general and trauma surgeries) and Dental (restorative dental surgeries). (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Biven / Defense Media Activity)

