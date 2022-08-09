Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HEART 22 Orthopedic Team Conduct Life Changing Operations For Local Guatemalan Citizens [Image 19 of 22]

    HEART 22 Orthopedic Team Conduct Life Changing Operations For Local Guatemalan Citizens

    GUATEMALA

    09.08.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Biven 

    Defense Media Activity - Army   

    Senior Airman Claire Hagen, an Orthopedic Specialty Technician assigned to 103rd Medical Group, Connecticut Air National Guard, CT, smiles at the camera during an operation being conducted in support of Health Engagements Assistance Response Team 2022, (HEART 22,) at Hospital Regional de Occidente in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala on August 30, 2022. During HEART 22, the U.S. military and partner nation medical professionals operated side-by-side in three specialties: Ophthalmology (general and cornea transplant surgeries), Orthopedic (general and trauma surgeries) and Dental (restorative dental surgeries). (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Biven / Defense Media Activity)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2022
    Date Posted: 09.08.2022 20:19
    Photo ID: 7405958
    VIRIN: 220829-A-ED017-002
    Resolution: 4064x2707
    Size: 4.97 MB
    Location: GT
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HEART 22 Orthopedic Team Conduct Life Changing Operations For Local Guatemalan Citizens [Image 22 of 22], by SSG Dustin Biven, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    HEART 22 Orthopedic Team Conduct Life Changing Operations For Local Guatemalan Citizens
    HEART 22 Orthopedic Team Conduct Life Changing Operations For Local Guatemalan Citizens
    HEART 22 Orthopedic Team Conduct Life Changing Operations For Local Guatemalan Citizens
    HEART 22 Orthopedic Team Conduct Life Changing Operations For Local Guatemalan Citizens
    HEART 22 Orthopedic Team Conduct Life Changing Operations For Local Guatemalan Citizens
    HEART 22 Orthopedic Team Conduct Life Changing Operations For Local Guatemalan Citizens
    HEART 22 Orthopedic Team Conduct Life Changing Operations For Local Guatemalan Citizens
    HEART 22 Orthopedic Team Conduct Life Changing Operations For Local Guatemalan Citizens
    HEART 22 Orthopedic Team Conduct Life Changing Operations For Local Guatemalan Citizens
    HEART 22 Orthopedic Team Conduct Life Changing Operations For Local Guatemalan Citizens
    HEART 22 Orthopedic Team Conduct Life Changing Operations For Local Guatemalan Citizens
    HEART 22 Orthopedic Team Conduct Life Changing Operations For Local Guatemalan Citizens
    HEART 22 Orthopedic Team Conduct Life Changing Operations For Local Guatemalan Citizens
    HEART 22 Orthopedic Team Conduct Life Changing Operations For Local Guatemalan Citizens
    HEART 22 Orthopedic Team Conduct Life Changing Operations For Local Guatemalan Citizens
    HEART 22 Orthopedic Team Conduct Life Changing Operations For Local Guatemalan Citizens
    HEART 22 Orthopedic Team Conduct Life Changing Operations For Local Guatemalan Citizens
    HEART 22 Orthopedic Team Conduct Life Changing Operations For Local Guatemalan Citizens
    HEART 22 Orthopedic Team Conduct Life Changing Operations For Local Guatemalan Citizens
    HEART 22 Orthopedic Team Conduct Life Changing Operations For Local Guatemalan Citizens
    HEART 22 Orthopedic Team Conduct Life Changing Operations For Local Guatemalan Citizens
    HEART 22 Orthopedic Team Conduct Life Changing Operations For Local Guatemalan Citizens

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medical
    Orthopedic
    Surgery
    JTF-B
    SOUTHCOM
    HEART 22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT