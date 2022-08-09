HEART 22 Orthopedic Team Conduct Life Changing Operations For Local Guatemalan Citizens

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jacob Riis, an orthopedic surgeon assigned to 355th Medical Group at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Tuscan, AZ, performs surgery on a local Guatemalan knee while deployed in support of Health Engagements Assistance Response Team 2022, (HEART 22), on August 30, 2022 at Hospital Regional de Occidente in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala. During HEART 22, the U.S. military and partner nation medical professionals operated side-by-side in three specialties: Ophthalmology (general and cornea transplant surgeries), Orthopedic (general and trauma surgeries) and Dental (restorative dental surgeries). (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Biven / Defense Media Activity)

