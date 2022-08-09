Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US Secretary of Defense hosts world leaders for fifth UDCG [Image 8 of 9]

    US Secretary of Defense hosts world leaders for fifth UDCG

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    09.08.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Megan Beatty 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Ukrainian Minister of Defence Oleksii Reznikov and other ministers of defense and leaders from 50 countries attend the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 8, 2022. The world leaders met to maintain close coordination between Allies and partners and discuss current and future defense needs of Ukraine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2022
    Date Posted: 09.08.2022 06:34
    Photo ID: 7404526
    VIRIN: 220908-F-YM277-1302
    Resolution: 3508x2405
    Size: 1021.11 KB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Secretary of Defense hosts world leaders for fifth UDCG [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Megan Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    US Secretary of Defense hosts world leaders for fifth UDCG
    US Secretary of Defense hosts world leaders for fifth UDCG
    US Secretary of Defense hosts world leaders for fifth UDCG
    US Secretary of Defense hosts world leaders for fifth UDCG
    US Secretary of Defense hosts world leaders for fifth UDCG
    US Secretary of Defense hosts world leaders for fifth UDCG
    US Secretary of Defense hosts world leaders for fifth UDCG
    US Secretary of Defense hosts world leaders for fifth UDCG
    US Secretary of Defense hosts world leaders for fifth UDCG

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    CJCS
    SECDEF
    UDCG
    Ukraine Defense Contact Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT