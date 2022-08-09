US Secretary of Defense hosts world leaders for fifth UDCG

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Ukrainian Minister of Defence Oleksii Reznikov attend the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 8, 2022. Austin met with NATO counterparts and other nations from 50 countries to discuss both the current and future defense needs of Ukraine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

Date Posted: 09.08.2022