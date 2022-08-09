US Secretary of Defense hosts world leaders for fifth UDCG

Sarah Farnsworth, Office of the Secratry of Defense Protocol, greets a member of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 8, 2022. Members of NATO and other nations met to discuss both the current and future defense needs of Ukraine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

