Italian Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, right, and other ministers of defense and leaders from 50 countries attend the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 8, 2022. The world leaders met to maintain close coordination between Allies and partners and discuss current and future defense needs of Ukraine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.08.2022 Date Posted: 09.08.2022 06:34 Photo ID: 7404524 VIRIN: 220908-F-YM277-1254 Resolution: 5590x3840 Size: 2.15 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US Secretary of Defense hosts world leaders for fifth UDCG [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Megan Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.