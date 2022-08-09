Delegates from 50 countries meet to discuss current and future defense needs of Ukraine at the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 9, 2022. Ministers of defense and leaders from 50 countries attended the meeting in person and virtually to discuss support from NATO Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.08.2022 Date Posted: 09.08.2022 06:34 Photo ID: 7404520 VIRIN: 220908-F-YM277-1108 Resolution: 4637x3730 Size: 2.05 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US Secretary of Defense hosts world leaders for fifth UDCG [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Megan Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.