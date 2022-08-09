US Secretary of Defense hosts world leaders for fifth UDCG

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin lll meets NATO counterparts and other nations during the Ukrainian Defense Contact Group to discuss the current and future defense needs of Ukraine, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 8, 2022. This is the fifth UDCG meeting, and second hosted at Ramstein, to discuss support from the U.S., its Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)
