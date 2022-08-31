U.S. Army families of Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, learn about the M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System (M270 MLRS) at a live fire demonstration for artillery family members and distinguished guests during “Molly Pitcher Day” at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Aug. 31, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2022 06:38
|Photo ID:
|7401599
|VIRIN:
|220831-A-DT978-0043
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|32.74 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Molly Pitcher Family Day Live Fire Exercise [Image 19 of 19], by Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
