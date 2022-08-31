Molly Pitcher Family Day Live Fire Exercise

U.S. Army Sgt. Christopher Braley, assigned Arctic Battery 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, rides in the turret of the M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System (M270 MLRS) in preparation for a live fire demonstration during “Molly Pitcher Day” at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Aug. 31, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)

