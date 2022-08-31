Molly Pitcher Family Day Live Fire Exercise

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery, 41st Field fire the M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System (M270 MLRS) during a live fire demonstration for “Molly Pitcher Day” at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Aug. 31, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)
