U.S. Army Cpl. Christopher Fas-Rivera, assigned to Heartbreak Battery, 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, learn about the M249 Squad Automatic Weapon (SAW) at a demonstration for artillery family members and distinguished guests during “Molly Pitcher Day” at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Aug. 31, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2022 06:38
|Photo ID:
|7401600
|VIRIN:
|220831-A-DT978-0047
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|27.52 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Molly Pitcher Family Day Live Fire Exercise [Image 19 of 19], by Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
