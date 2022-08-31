Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Molly Pitcher Family Day Live Fire Exercise

    Molly Pitcher Family Day Live Fire Exercise

    GERMANY

    08.31.2022

    Photo by Kevin Payne 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery, 41st Field fire the M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System (M270 MLRS) during a live fire demonstration for “Molly Pitcher Day” at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Aug. 31, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)

    Date Taken: 08.31.2022
    Date Posted: 09.06.2022
