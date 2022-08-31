Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Molly Pitcher Family Day Live Fire Exercise [Image 12 of 19]

    Molly Pitcher Family Day Live Fire Exercise

    GERMANY

    08.31.2022

    Photo by Kevin Payne 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Sgt. Wesley Tyndal, assigned to Heartbreak Battery, 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, learn about the M249 Squad Automatic Weapon (SAW) at a demonstration for artillery family members and distinguished guests during “Molly Pitcher Day” at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Aug. 31, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)

    Date Taken: 08.31.2022
    Date Posted: 09.06.2022 06:38
    Photo ID: 7401601
    VIRIN: 220831-A-DT978-0048
    Resolution: 5504x8256
    Size: 27.86 MB
    Location: DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Molly Pitcher Family Day Live Fire Exercise [Image 19 of 19], by Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    StrongerTogether
    7thATC
    41stFAB

