Oregon National Guard Supporting Rum Creek Fire Fighting

Sgt. 1st Class Mark Carter sits in his HH-60 MEDEVAC Helicopter on stand-by for a mission at Medford Airport, Ore., Sept. 2, 2022. The Oregon National Guard members support the Rum Creek fire fighting efforts with traffic control, road closure points, and medical air evacuation helicopter assets.



(U.S. Army National Guard photos by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)

Date Taken: 09.02.2022 Date Posted: 09.05.2022 Location: MEDFORD, OR, US