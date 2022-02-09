Oregon National Guard Supporting Rum Creek Fire Fighting

Staff Sgt. Ryan Heikes of the 173rd Fighter Wing Security Forces inspects vehicle occupant's identification before allowing them into the Rum Creek Fire Complex area n Merlin, Ore. Sept. 2, 2022. Oregon National Guard members support the Rum Creek fire fighting efforts with traffic control, road closure points, and medical air evacuation helicopter assets.



(U.S. Army National Guard photos by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)

