Oregon National Guard Supporting Rum Creek Fire Fighting

Deep in the Rum Creek Fire Complex area, Oregon Air Guard of the 173rd Fighter Wing Staff Sgt. Casey Reed talks with a wildland fire fighting crew at Road Closure Point #1 near Merlin, Ore. Sept. 2, 2022. Oregon National Guard members support the Rum Creek fire fighting efforts with traffic control, road closure points, and medical air evacuation helicopter assets.



