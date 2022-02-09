Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Oregon National Guard Supporting Rum Creek Fire Fighting [Image 2 of 6]

    Oregon National Guard Supporting Rum Creek Fire Fighting

    MERLIN, OR, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2022

    Photo by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Deep in the Rum Creek Fire Complex area, Oregon Air Guard of the 173rd Fighter Wing Staff Sgt. Casey Reed talks with a wildland fire fighting crew at Road Closure Point #1 near Merlin, Ore. Sept. 2, 2022. Oregon National Guard members support the Rum Creek fire fighting efforts with traffic control, road closure points, and medical air evacuation helicopter assets.

    (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2022
    Date Posted: 09.05.2022 14:00
    Photo ID: 7401100
    VIRIN: 220902-Z-ZJ128-1006
    Resolution: 1440x810
    Size: 145.22 KB
    Location: MERLIN, OR, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oregon National Guard Supporting Rum Creek Fire Fighting [Image 6 of 6], by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Oregon National Guard Supporting Rum Creek Fire Fighting
    Oregon National Guard Supporting Rum Creek Fire Fighting
    Oregon National Guard Supporting Rum Creek Fire Fighting
    Oregon National Guard Supporting Rum Creek Fire Fighting
    Oregon National Guard Supporting Rum Creek Fire Fighting
    Oregon National Guard Supporting Rum Creek Fire Fighting

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Oregon National Guard Supporting Rum Creek Fire Fighting

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HH-60
    Oregon National Guard
    ORNG
    Rum Creek Fire
    Guard Fire Fighting

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT