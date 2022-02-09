Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oregon National Guard Supporting Rum Creek Fire Fighting

    MEDFORD, OR, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2022

    Photo by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    HH-60 MEDEVAC Helicopter Crew in front of their aircraft Sgt. 1st Class Mark Carter, 1st Lt. Conner Breedlove, Chief Warrant Officer Corey Wadsworth, and Spc. Blakely Stone at Medford Airport, Ore. Sept. 2, 2022. Oregon National Guard members support the Rum Creek fire fighting efforts with traffic control, road closure points, and medical air evacuation helicopter assets.

    (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oregon National Guard Supporting Rum Creek Fire Fighting [Image 6 of 6], by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    HH-60
    Oregon National Guard
    ORNG
    Rum Creek Fire
    Guard Fire Fighting

