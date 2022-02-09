2nd Lt. Taylor Perry of the Oregon Air National Guard's 173rd Fighter Wing Mission Support Group coordinates with troops in the field as the officer in charge of the guard's road closure teams supporting the Rum Creek Fire in Merlin, Ore. Sept. 2, 2022. Oregon National Guard members support the Rum Creek fire fighting efforts with traffic control, road closure points, and medical air evacuation helicopter assets.



(U.S. Army National Guard photos by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.02.2022 Date Posted: 09.05.2022 14:01 Photo ID: 7401103 VIRIN: 220902-Z-ZJ128-1003 Resolution: 1440x810 Size: 180.09 KB Location: MERLIN, OR, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Oregon National Guard Supporting Rum Creek Fire Fighting [Image 6 of 6], by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.