Deep in the Rum Creek Fire Complex area, Sgt. Jeremy Hensler conducts a radio check for teammates Staff Sgt. Casey Reed and Spc. Britney Rivera at Road Closure Point #1 near Merlin, Ore. Sept. 2, 2022. Oregon National Guard members support the Rum Creek fire fighting efforts with traffic control, road closure points, and medical air evacuation helicopter assets.
(U.S. Army National Guard photos by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)
This work, Oregon National Guard Supporting Rum Creek Fire Fighting [Image 6 of 6], by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Oregon National Guard Supporting Rum Creek Fire Fighting
