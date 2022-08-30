LCDR Brittni King with fellow Seabees at her promotion ceremony

Brittni N. King (third from left) was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant Commander at a ceremony held at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial in Washington D.C. on August 30, 2022. Her promotion was attended by her fellow Seabees from NAVFAC Washington.

