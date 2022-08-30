Brittni N. King (third from left) was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant Commander at a ceremony held at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial in Washington D.C. on August 30, 2022. Her promotion was attended by her fellow Seabees from NAVFAC Washington.
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2022 14:25
|Photo ID:
|7400026
|VIRIN:
|220902-N-HG124-1005
|Resolution:
|3920x2613
|Size:
|7.89 MB
|Location:
|DC, US
|Hometown:
|PINE BLUFF, AR, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, LCDR Brittni King with fellow Seabees at her promotion ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Matthew Stinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Civil Engineer Corps Officer Earns Promotion and Continues Education Journey
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT