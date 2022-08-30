Brittni N. King was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant Commander at a ceremony held at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial in Washington D.C. on August 30, 2022. Her promoting officer was Capt. Eric J. Hawn, NAVFAC Washington commanding officer.
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2022 14:25
|Photo ID:
|7400025
|VIRIN:
|220902-N-HG124-1004
|Resolution:
|3750x2500
|Size:
|6.65 MB
|Location:
|DC, US
|Hometown:
|PINE BLUFF, AR, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Brittni N. King is promoted to the rank of Lt. Cmdr. by Capt. Eric J. Hawn [Image 5 of 5], by Matthew Stinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Civil Engineer Corps Officer Earns Promotion and Continues Education Journey
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT