Date Taken: 08.30.2022 Date Posted: 09.02.2022 14:25 Photo ID: 7400023 VIRIN: 220902-N-HG124-1002 Resolution: 3128x2086 Size: 3.76 MB Location: DC, US Hometown: PINE BLUFF, AR, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Brittni N. King was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant Commander at a ceremony held at the Martin Luther King, Jr. [Image 5 of 5], by Matthew Stinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.