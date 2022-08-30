Date Taken: 08.30.2022 Date Posted: 09.02.2022 14:25 Photo ID: 7400024 VIRIN: 220902-N-HG124-1003 Resolution: 3930x2620 Size: 5.28 MB Location: DC, US Hometown: PINE BLUFF, AR, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, LCDR Brittni N. King with her wife Ashleigh [Image 5 of 5], by Matthew Stinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.