Civil Engineer Corps Officer Earns Promotion and Continues Education Journey

Brittni N. King was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant Commander at a ceremony held at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial in Washington D.C. on August 30, 2022. Her promoting officer was Capt. Eric J. Hawn, NAVFAC Washington commanding officer.



A native of Pine Bluff, Arkansas, Lt. Cmdr. King began her Navy journey in 2010. She was a student at the University of Arkansas and was unsure if she could continue her education because she could not afford tuition. While attending a career fair, she met a Navy recruiter who told her about the Civil Engineer Corps (CEC) and all the great things they do. Before this, a military career never crossed her mind.



Lt. Cmdr. King joined the Navy and the CEC and was able to pay her way through her undergraduate degree, and in 2022, has now achieved the rank of Lieutenant Commander.



“Before the promotion board, I had a dark cloud of fear and doubt over my head. I knew I could do great things if given the opportunity,” said Lt. Cmdr. King to her fellow Seabees during the promotion ceremony. “I’m thankful I get to continue to serve and answer the call, to lead, and be inspired every day by great people.”



Earlier in August, Lt. Cmdr. King completed a four-year tour of duty with NAVFAC Washington as a construction manager at Public Works Department Washington, and assistant public works officer (APWO) at Naval Research Laboratory (NRL). She expertly executed 17 construction projects valued at $94 million, including state-of-the-art renovations for the electronic science and technology laboratory. As APWO for NRL, she led a team of 35 military and civilian personnel in the planning, development and execution of NRL’s infrastructure sustainment requirement, greatly enhancing NRL’s cutting-edge research and development mission.



Lt. Cmdr. King addressed her wife, Ashleigh, during her promotion ceremony.



“Ashleigh, I love you and I appreciate you for giving me the grace to endure those moments of fear and doubt and also to reframe my perspective and internalize all the successes I’ve had. I’m just thankful for all the opportunities the Navy has afforded me.”



Lt. Cmdr. King will spend the next year pursuing a master’s degree in project management at the University of Maryland.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.02.2022 Date Posted: 09.02.2022 14:25 Story ID: 428611 Location: DC, US Hometown: PINE BLUFF, AR, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Civil Engineer Corps Officer Earns Promotion and Continues Education Journey, by Matthew Stinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.