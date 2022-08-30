Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LCDR Brittni N. King

    LCDR Brittni N. King

    DC, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2022

    Photo by Matthew Stinson 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command Washington

    Brittni N. King was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant Commander at a ceremony held at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial in Washington D.C. on August 30, 2022.

    Date Taken: 08.30.2022
    Date Posted: 09.02.2022 14:25
    Location: DC, US
    Hometown: PINE BLUFF, AR, US
    LCDR Brittni N. King
    Brittni N. King was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant Commander at a ceremony held at the Martin Luther King, Jr.
    LCDR Brittni N. King with her wife Ashleigh
    Brittni N. King is promoted to the rank of Lt. Cmdr. by Capt. Eric J. Hawn
    LCDR Brittni King with fellow Seabees at her promotion ceremony

    Civil Engineer Corps Officer Earns Promotion and Continues Education Journey

