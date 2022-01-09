220901-N-XR893-1123 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sep. 1, 2022) Aviation Machinist’s Mate Keara Woodland, from Waldorf, Maryland, assigned to the “Fighting Checkmates” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 211, repairs the turn-screen of an F/A-18E Super Hornet in the hangar bay of the USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Sep. 1, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Petty Officer Christopher Suarez)

