    The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    09.01.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christopher Suarez 

    USS Harry S Truman

    220901-N-XR893-1002 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sep. 1, 2022) Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Aaron Bryan, from Hickory, North Carolina, assigned to the “Proud Warriors” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 72, chocks down an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter in the hangar bay of the USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Sep. 1, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Petty Officer Christopher Suarez)

    Date Taken: 09.01.2022
    Date Posted: 09.02.2022 08:12
    Photo ID: 7399633
    VIRIN: 220901-N-XR893-1002
    Resolution: 3467x5200
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Christopher Suarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

