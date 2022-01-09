220901-N-XR893-1002 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sep. 1, 2022) Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Aaron Bryan, from Hickory, North Carolina, assigned to the “Proud Warriors” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 72, chocks down an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter in the hangar bay of the USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Sep. 1, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Petty Officer Christopher Suarez)

