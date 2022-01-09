220901-N-TO573-1087 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sep. 1, 2022) Sailors receive instruction during a forklift operator class in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Sep. 1, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Charles Blaine)
